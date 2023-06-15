5 years after complaints, victims still push for disbarment of Louisville attorney

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A number of victims are waiting for a former Louisville attorney to be disbarred and to pay up after ripping them off for thousands of dollars.

“You’re supposed to trust your attorney to look after your best interest, but all he did was go after his own greed,” Dawn Knight, one of his victims, told WAVE News Troubleshooters.

Because of that greed, former Louisville Personal Injury Attorney Andrew Clooney may go to federal prison after pleading guilty to wire fraud along with his wife, Christal Clooney. She also pleaded guilty, federal court documents show.

According to court documents, they ripped off at least 12 clients of more than $500,000.

“There’s a special place in you know where for you,” Knight said. “He made me feel like I was duped.”

“It makes me absolutely furious,” Knight’s new attorney, Alex White said.

White filed against one of his own on behalf of several others Clooney had ripped off too.

In Knight’s case, her and her husband’s signatures were forged for accepting payments, her lawsuit states.

“I was no longer getting return phone calls, and then I called my own insurance company,” Knight said.

It wasn’t until then she knew her injury case had been settled.

It was a similar story for others that Clooney’s law firm represented. White explained many of them are Hispanic, do not know the language or the system, and were afraid to speak out against Clooney because of their immigration status.

“It isn’t, oh, you get in a wreck and now your life is about to be magical because you get this great TV lawyer, and you get a big check and then you’re going to retire and live on the beach or something,” White said. “It is a really terrible situation to live through a serious motor vehicle accident or any personal injury case.”

White said some of the clients that were ripped off had serious injuries, required expensive surgeries and therapy and couldn’t work.

Dawn still gets injections in her neck after her crash in 2017.

“I’m exhausted,” White said. “This has been going on for years and years.”

Clooney has only been convicted in federal court. The state’s case is still going through pre-trial hearings.

The Commonwealth Attorney’s Office said their prosecutor was involved in bringing the case to the police and that financial cases take longer than everyone would like.

“In cases that are prosecuted in state and federal court at the same time, delays can happen,” Commonwealth’s Attorney Gerina Whethers said in a statement. “Our office has a great partnership with the U.S. Attorney’s Office, and everyone who has been involved with the federal and state prosecutions has worked hard to avoid unnecessary delay in justice. Once the federal case is completed, our office will be moving forward with consideration of all options for the state case.”

Knight is still frustrated with the Kentucky Bar Association.

“I don’t know if he has his connections in the legal system or what,” she said.

The Kentucky Bar Association did request his indefinite suspension, which was granted by the state’s supreme court in 2019. However, Clooney is still not disbarred.

A filings search did not encounter any petitions by the Kentucky Bar Association asking for his disbarment.

His suspension was not directly based on the complaints against Clooney, but rather because of Clooney’s lack of response to their agency’s inquiries.

The Kentucky Bar Association has not responded to WAVE’s inquiries into Clooney’s status and whether he could technically be an attorney again.

“That’s just wrong in any criminal case,” Knight said.

In the meantime, she and her new attorney warn others to keep an eye out for themselves, even if they are paying someone to do it for them.

“When some attorney goes out and pulls this crap, it’s a horrible reflection on what is truly a great profession,” White said.

“Don’t trust that things are moving along,” Knight added. “Stay on the phone, stay behind and on them to take care of you.”

Calls to Clooney’s attorney were not returned.

