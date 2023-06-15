FORECAST: Hazy, dry weather continues until next week's storms

WEATHER HEADLINES

Reduced air quality for some from Canadian wildfire smoke

Mostly sunny and seasonable Saturday

Watching Father’s Day rain and storm chances

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Any showers we pick up on the radar Thursday afternoon will fade away around sunset, leaving us with a partly cloudy and hazy sky.

Lows will be in the 60s by Friday morning. A renewed surge of the smoky wildfire haze we’ve dealt with lately will move in early Friday, keeping that familiar milky sky intact overhead.

Some minor air quality issues are possible with this. Highs will be in the 80s on Friday as we keep it dry.

Friday night will be clear and not quite as hazy as the latest round of wildfire smoke overhead will thin out somewhat.

Lows will be in the 50s to near 60 degrees as we start the day Saturday. Saturday looks like a winner with a mainly sunny sky and highs in the mid 80s. What a perfect day for outdoor events and plans!

Saturday is looking dry and tranquil as we hold off the rain until Sunday night.

Those Sunday night storms will dovetail into a stormy Monday, but thankfully this setup does not favor severe weather the way things looks right now.

Get used to daily scattered storm chances and highs in the lower to middle 80s next week as this blocked up weather pattern keeps repetitive weather in the forecast.

