FORECAST: Hazy and hot for Thursday

WEATHER HEADLINES

Reduced air quality for some from Canadian wildfire smoke

Mostly sunny and seasonable Saturday

Watching Father’s Day rain and storm chances

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Today will be a hot and hazy day as temperatures climb well into the upper 80s. Smoke from the Canadian wildfires could plague us with reduced air quality at times. A brief shower or downpour is possible as a weak front moves in from the north. The haze sticks around Thursday night as the small shower chance drops off the radar.

Muggy air will still be in place through Friday morning, keeping low temperatures in the 60s by then. Friday will be another hazy day as the Canadian wildfire smoke lingers across the region. Otherwise, skies will be mostly sunny with more comfortable temperatures and humidity levels. Highs in the low to mid 80s. Mostly clear skies. Lows in the 50s and 60s.

