Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

‘Geek Squad’ teaching tech skills to Louisville students

Students gather for Geek Squad Academy at Grace James Academy for Excellence
Students gather for Geek Squad Academy at Grace James Academy for Excellence(WAVE News)
By Sean Baute
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 4:28 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - It’s hard to willingly attract students to the classroom during the summer, but when presented with the right opportunity, it can be done.

Inside the Grace James Academy of Excellence, the ‘Geek Squad Academy’ brought a few unique learning experiences.

The Geek Squad, maybe best known for their technical support out of local Best Buy stores, taught students how to improve their tech skills.

Better yet, it taught them how to use those skills for a future in STEM, or science, technology, engineering and math fields.

Students from Grace James Academy and W.E.B. DuBois Academy were able to attend. They learned coding, game design, 3D design, digital music and robotics.

The summer camp travels the country, but each one is run by local Best Buy employees who say it’s awesome watching the students excel.

“[Students] are getting down there and they’re designing new things,” Geek Squad Academy event manager Jeffery Kendrick said. “They’re building city blocks, and they’re actively wanting to show you, and they’re facilitating with their peers next to them, going ‘What can I add? What do you want to do? How should we blend this music?’ Seeing them work together and really tackling the problems and learning from each other is the best part.”

Each area of study uses a free or easily accessible app that the students can use from home once the camp is over.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Filming will take place over the next six weeks.
Extras needed for movie filming in Louisville
Restaurant server charged with comping meals and keeping the cash
Travis W. Basham, 35, of Louisville, is charged with wanton endangerment.
Driver charged with pulling gun on woman in another car
3 in hospital after accident on the Watterson
Shively Officer William Bors
Shively officer charged after allegedly speeding with emergency lights on despite no emergency

Latest News

Hokey Weather Facts 6/15/23
Clients of Andrew Clooney are now suing him, claiming he forged their signatures and took their...
Five years after complaints, victims still push for disbarment of Louisville attorney
UofL Health is official healthcare provider for Juneteenth Festival
Sullivan University partners with NASA for culinary camp