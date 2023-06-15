‘Geek Squad’ teaching tech skills to Louisville students

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - It’s hard to willingly attract students to the classroom during the summer, but when presented with the right opportunity, it can be done.

Inside the Grace James Academy of Excellence, the ‘Geek Squad Academy’ brought a few unique learning experiences.

The Geek Squad, maybe best known for their technical support out of local Best Buy stores, taught students how to improve their tech skills.

Better yet, it taught them how to use those skills for a future in STEM, or science, technology, engineering and math fields.

Students from Grace James Academy and W.E.B. DuBois Academy were able to attend. They learned coding, game design, 3D design, digital music and robotics.

The summer camp travels the country, but each one is run by local Best Buy employees who say it’s awesome watching the students excel.

“[Students] are getting down there and they’re designing new things,” Geek Squad Academy event manager Jeffery Kendrick said. “They’re building city blocks, and they’re actively wanting to show you, and they’re facilitating with their peers next to them, going ‘What can I add? What do you want to do? How should we blend this music?’ Seeing them work together and really tackling the problems and learning from each other is the best part.”

Each area of study uses a free or easily accessible app that the students can use from home once the camp is over.

