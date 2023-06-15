Contact Troubleshooters
Historic cabin restored on Newburgh riverfront
By Brian Cissell
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 6:23 PM EDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
NEWBURGH, Ind. (WFIE) - A piece of history is being resurrected on the Newburgh riverfront.

The John Sprinkles cabin from 1803, which was donated to the Town of Newburgh in the 1975, had to be demolished due to deterioration.

Officials say they were able to save about one third of the logs and combine those with logs salvaged from another historic cabin in Angola, Indiana.

Historic Newburgh’s Jim Renne says he’s excited to see the cabin coming back to life.

“It should be looked at as a sculpture and it’s a sculpture of how our town started,” said Renne. “I think it will be a great photo op spot so there will be a nice little porch out front. It will be a great place to get some historic photos.”

The project will cost about $100,000 and is funded solely by private donations.

The cabin is expected to be completed sometime this summer.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

