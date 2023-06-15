Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Kentucky Horse Racing Commission hiring safety steward in response to horse deaths

Following a number of horse deaths at Churchill Downs in May, the Kentucky Horse Racing...
Following a number of horse deaths at Churchill Downs in May, the Kentucky Horse Racing Commission announced it is adding a safety steward to oversee safety procedures.(WKYT)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 10:37 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Following a number of horse deaths at Churchill Downs in May, the Kentucky Horse Racing Commission announced it is adding a safety steward to oversee safety procedures.

The new position will focus on safety protocols and ensure compliance between racetracks, the Horseracing Integrity and Safety Authority and KHRC standards, according to the Commonwealth of Kentucky Public Protection Cabinet.

The safety steward will monitor daily activities in the barn areas and on the racetrack, including monitoring for compliance with medical regulations and reporting horses to track veterinarians if needed, evaluating horse entries for drops in performance, assisting with trainer examinations and much more.

Recommendations will also be made by the safety steward to racetrack management and regulators for the welfare of horses and riders.

Since the beginning of Churchill Downs’ Spring Meet, 12 horses have died at the track, prompting investigation and additional preventative action. The KHRC has released necropsy reports for four of those horses, with inconclusive results as to what caused the deaths.

The racetrack announced early in June it would move the remainder of its Spring Meet to Ellis Park in an abundance of caution and based off a recommendation from HISA.

In addition, several safety initiatives were also introduced by Churchill Downs following a meeting with track officials and horsemen.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Filming will take place over the next six weeks.
Extras needed for movie filming in Louisville
Restaurant server charged with comping meals and keeping the cash
Travis W. Basham, 35, of Louisville, is charged with wanton endangerment.
Driver charged with pulling gun on woman in another car
Shively Officer William Bors
Shively officer charged after allegedly speeding with emergency lights on despite no emergency
Louisville Metro Police are responding after multiple instances of street racing, introducing...
Car owner shown in LMPD video says they’re wrongfully lumped in with street racers

Latest News

Oldham County debuts new Hidden History Hounds Walking Tours
The Louisville, Ky. skyline.
FORECAST: Hazy and hot for Thursday
LMPD: Man dead in Beechmont neighborhood shooting
Officers responded to a report of a man down in the 7400 block of Avalon Springs Drive around...
Man dead after shooting in Highview neighborhood