Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Ky. 2022 Overdose Fatality Report sees first decline in 4 years

Last year’s Overdose Fatality Report for Kentucky has been released, with officials noting the...
Last year’s Overdose Fatality Report for Kentucky has been released, with officials noting the first yearly decline in the report since 2018.(WALA)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 2:19 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WAVE) - Last year’s Overdose Fatality Report for Kentucky has been released, with officials noting the first yearly decline in the report since 2018.

In 2022, a total of 2,135 Kentuckians died due to drug overdoses, which was a 5% decline compared to 2021′s Overdose Fatality Report.

In the report, 90% of those deaths involved opioids, with fentanyl as the most prevalent drug contributing to those deaths.

“It’s not bad enough that we have fentanyl, but we have fentanyl that’s disguised as everything else,” Van Ingram, Kentucky Office of Drug Control Policy Executive Director said. “Disguised as a legitimate prescription drug: Percocet, Xanax, Adderall. All drugs are being presented as pharmaceuticals, but really, fentanyl is the active ingredient.”

The U.S. Center for Disease Control and Prevention said Kentucky was one of the few states recording a decline in overdose cases. In general, the United States has seen an uptick in deaths due to overdoses.

To view the full report, click or tap here.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Filming will take place over the next six weeks.
Extras needed for movie filming in Louisville
Restaurant server charged with comping meals and keeping the cash
Travis W. Basham, 35, of Louisville, is charged with wanton endangerment.
Driver charged with pulling gun on woman in another car
3 in hospital after accident on the Watterson
Shively Officer William Bors
Shively officer charged after allegedly speeding with emergency lights on despite no emergency

Latest News

Sunday, June 11, the Morehead Police Department performed a traffic stop on a vehicle operated...
Morehead man arrested for drug trafficking, other charges
Following a number of horse deaths at Churchill Downs in May, the Kentucky Horse Racing...
Kentucky Horse Racing Commission hiring safety steward in response to horse deaths
Louisville church ousted from Southern Baptist Convention over female pastor
Louisville pastor reacts to her church being kicked out of National Southern Baptist Convention
The Gordon Ford College of Business, the second named business school in Kentucky, is currently...
New Gordon Ford School of Business groundbreaking at Western Kentucky University