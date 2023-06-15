Ky. 2022 Overdose Fatality Report sees first decline in 4 years

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WAVE) - Last year’s Overdose Fatality Report for Kentucky has been released, with officials noting the first yearly decline in the report since 2018.

In 2022, a total of 2,135 Kentuckians died due to drug overdoses, which was a 5% decline compared to 2021′s Overdose Fatality Report.

In the report, 90% of those deaths involved opioids, with fentanyl as the most prevalent drug contributing to those deaths.

“It’s not bad enough that we have fentanyl, but we have fentanyl that’s disguised as everything else,” Van Ingram, Kentucky Office of Drug Control Policy Executive Director said. “Disguised as a legitimate prescription drug: Percocet, Xanax, Adderall. All drugs are being presented as pharmaceuticals, but really, fentanyl is the active ingredient.”

The U.S. Center for Disease Control and Prevention said Kentucky was one of the few states recording a decline in overdose cases. In general, the United States has seen an uptick in deaths due to overdoses.

To view the full report, click or tap here.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.