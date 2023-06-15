Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

LMPD: Man dead in Beechmont neighborhood shooting

(WAVE 3 News)
By WAVE Staff
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 7:08 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man is dead after a shooting in Louisville’s Beechmont neighborhood.

Louisville Metro police officers were called on Wednesday at about 11:15 p.m. to the 4700 block of South 3rd Street for a reported shooting. They found a man had been shot when they got there.

The man was pronounced dead on the scene and now the Louisville Metro Police Department Homicide Unit is investigating.

There have not been any arrests at this time, but police said anyone with information can call the anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Filming will take place over the next six weeks.
Extras needed for movie filming in Louisville
Restaurant server charged with comping meals and keeping the cash
Travis W. Basham, 35, of Louisville, is charged with wanton endangerment.
Driver charged with pulling gun on woman in another car
Louisville Metro Police are responding after multiple instances of street racing, introducing...
Car owner shown in LMPD video says they’re wrongfully lumped in with street racers
Shively Officer William Bors
Shively officer charged after allegedly speeding with emergency lights on despite no emergency

Latest News

Officers responded to a report of a man down in the 7400 block of Avalon Springs Drive around...
Man dead after shooting in Highview neighborhood
Man in hospital after shooting in Saint Joseph neighborhood
Louisville church ousted from Southern Baptist Convention over female pastor
Louisville pastor reacts to her church being kicked out of National Southern Baptist Convention
The Gordon Ford College of Business, the second named business school in Kentucky, is currently...
New Gordon Ford School of Business groundbreaking at Western Kentucky University