LMPD: Man dead in Beechmont neighborhood shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man is dead after a shooting in Louisville’s Beechmont neighborhood.

Louisville Metro police officers were called on Wednesday at about 11:15 p.m. to the 4700 block of South 3rd Street for a reported shooting. They found a man had been shot when they got there.

The man was pronounced dead on the scene and now the Louisville Metro Police Department Homicide Unit is investigating.

There have not been any arrests at this time, but police said anyone with information can call the anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD.

