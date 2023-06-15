Louisville man arrested after attempting to escape officers by swimming in Ohio River

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville man was arrested on Thursday after attempting to evade officers by swimming across the Ohio River into Indiana.

Timothy Edison was a suspect wanted for multiple violent felonies, according to a post by Louisville Metro Police.

LMPD found Edison on Thursday leaving a location in his white SUV and attempted to pull him over.

Police said Edison drove away, ramming several police cars in the process. He was chased all the way down to the Greenwood boat docks, where he got out of his SUV and began swimming towards Indiana.

Officers on the Indiana side were waiting for Edison as he approached the banks, so police said he turned around and swam back the other way.

Edison was eventually caught and pulled onto an LMPD boat.

Police said Edison faces charges of strangulation, unlawful imprisonment, wanton endangerment, assault and violation of EPO/DVO in addition to new charges expected from Thursday’s pursuit.

