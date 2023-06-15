Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Louisville man arrested after attempting to escape officers by swimming in Ohio River

Timothy Edison was a suspect wanted for multiple violent felonies, according to a post by...
Timothy Edison was a suspect wanted for multiple violent felonies, according to a post by Louisville Metro Police.(LMPD)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 6:00 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville man was arrested on Thursday after attempting to evade officers by swimming across the Ohio River into Indiana.

Timothy Edison was a suspect wanted for multiple violent felonies, according to a post by Louisville Metro Police.

LMPD found Edison on Thursday leaving a location in his white SUV and attempted to pull him over.

Police said Edison drove away, ramming several police cars in the process. He was chased all the way down to the Greenwood boat docks, where he got out of his SUV and began swimming towards Indiana.

Officers on the Indiana side were waiting for Edison as he approached the banks, so police said he turned around and swam back the other way.

Edison was eventually caught and pulled onto an LMPD boat.

Police said Edison faces charges of strangulation, unlawful imprisonment, wanton endangerment, assault and violation of EPO/DVO in addition to new charges expected from Thursday’s pursuit.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Filming will take place over the next six weeks.
Extras needed for movie filming in Louisville
Restaurant server charged with comping meals and keeping the cash
Travis W. Basham, 35, of Louisville, is charged with wanton endangerment.
Driver charged with pulling gun on woman in another car
3 in hospital after accident on the Watterson
Shively Officer William Bors
Shively officer charged after allegedly speeding with emergency lights on despite no emergency

Latest News

State-to-state comparisons published annually show the Commonwealth falling behind in multiple...
Kentucky slips in child well-being trends
Clients of Andrew Clooney are now suing him, claiming he forged their signatures and took their...
5 years after complaints, victims still push for disbarment of Louisville attorney
Department of Juvenile Justice gives updates on recent reform bills
Hokey Weather Facts 6/15/23