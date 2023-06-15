Contact Troubleshooters
Louisville teenager sentenced to 32 years in prison after deadly wrong-way crash on I-65

Jose Mencho Orozco was sentenced to 32 years in prison after pleading guilty to driving drunk, killing one person and injuring two others.
By Brandon Spencer
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 6:50 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A family is now breathing a little easier after the teenager responsible for their loved one’s death was sentenced to 32 years in prison Thursday.

Jose Mencho Orozco pled guilty to manslaughter, assault and other charges for a deadly wrong-way crash on I-65 in 2021.

The crash killed 22-year-old Duaa Lutfi and injured two others.

Lutfi’s family was at the courthouse for sentencing to address the Orozco for the first time.

Duaa’s mother and three sisters expressed the toll this loss has had on her, not just mentally but physically.

Duaa’s mom said depression and fear have stopped her from leaving her home and left her unable to travel from Illinois to see her children in Kentucky.

Although Orozco was sentenced to 32 years, the family said they still feel uneasy because he may be eligible for probation.

Something Duaa’s twin sister Alla doesn’t feel is fair.

“It’s not fair to any of us because it’s like murdering someone, and you can just have a chance to be on probation,” Alla Lutfi said. “And it’s just a slap on the wrist to me and doesn’t make any sense.”

The family said she was the spirit of the group and a part of them died with Duaa on October 16, 2021.

They told Orozco that they don’t think they’ll be able to ever forgive him but said they hope he learns from his mistakes and values being alive.

Duaa’s older brother Sufian Lutfi said he chooses to remember all the good she’s done, but being without her hasn’t been easy.

“It’s been tough, man,” Sufian Lutfi said. “There has not been a day when I don’t think about my baby sister. Every day, every day I think about her, every day. I’ll be at work, and I’ll pull up TikTok and pull up videos of her just to see her again. It’s, it’s sad.”

Mencho Orozco’s family was visibly and audibly upset after the sentencing and watching the 19-year-old get taken into custody.

After serving 240 days in prison, Orozco will be able to petition for shock probation.

Something the Lutfi family said they will keep a close eye on.

