Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Man dead after shooting in Highview neighborhood

Officers responded to a report of a man down in the 7400 block of Avalon Springs Drive around...
Officers responded to a report of a man down in the 7400 block of Avalon Springs Drive around 10 p.m.(WAVE)
By Quenton Robertson
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 11:55 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man is dead after a shooting in the Highview neighborhood Wednesday night, according to the Louisville Metro Police Department.

Officers responded to a report of a man down in the 7400 block of Avalon Springs Drive around 10 p.m., Major Brian Edelen said.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found a man with multiple gunshot wounds. After officers applied first-aid, the man was pronounced dead.

LMPD’s Homicide Unit is handling the ongoing investigation.

Anyone with any information is asked to call LMPD’s anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673) or use the online crime tip portal.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Filming will take place over the next six weeks.
Extras needed for movie filming in Louisville
Two Guards Fired After Inmate Gets 'Katie's Revenge' Tattoo
Shively Officer William Bors
Shively officer charged after allegedly speeding with emergency lights on despite no emergency
Nickolas Wilt
Family says LMPD Officer Nick Wilt showing ‘remarkable improvement’ in therapy
Injury collision at the Outer Loop and Shepherdsville Rd.
2 injured including Louisville officer in crash on Outer Loop

Latest News

The Louisville, Ky. skyline.
FORECAST: Hazy skies through week’s end, storm chances early next week
Man in hospital after shooting in Saint Joseph neighborhood
Louisville church ousted from Southern Baptist Convention over female pastor
Louisville pastor reacts to her church being kicked out of National Southern Baptist Convention
The Gordon Ford College of Business, the second named business school in Kentucky, is currently...
New Gordon Ford School of Business groundbreaking at Western Kentucky University