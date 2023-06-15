Man dead after shooting in Highview neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man is dead after a shooting in the Highview neighborhood Wednesday night, according to the Louisville Metro Police Department.

Officers responded to a report of a man down in the 7400 block of Avalon Springs Drive around 10 p.m., Major Brian Edelen said.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found a man with multiple gunshot wounds. After officers applied first-aid, the man was pronounced dead.

LMPD’s Homicide Unit is handling the ongoing investigation.

Anyone with any information is asked to call LMPD’s anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673) or use the online crime tip portal.

