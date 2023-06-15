Contact Troubleshooters
Man in hospital after shooting in Saint Joseph neighborhood

(WAVE)
By Quenton Robertson
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 11:30 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man is in the hospital after a shooting in the Saint Joseph neighborhood Wednesday night, according to the Louisville Metro Police Department.

Officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 400 block of Atwood Street around 10:15 p.m., LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell said.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found a man who had been shot. Mitchell said he was transported to UofL Hospital and is expected to survive his injuries.

LMPD’s Non-Fatal Shooting Unit is handling the ongoing investigation. There are no suspects at this time.

Anyone with any information is asked to call LMPD’s anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673) or use the online crime tip portal.

