Man killed in Beechmont neighborhood shooting identified

(WAVE 3 News)
By WAVE Staff and Julia Huffman
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 7:08 AM EDT
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Jefferson County coroner released the identity of the man shot and killed in the Beechmont neighborhood Wednesday.

Louisville Metro police officers were called to respond to the 4700 block of South 3rd Street on a report of a shooting around 11:15 p.m.

Officers arrived and found a man dead with gunshot wounds. He was later identified as 42-year-old Tommy Slaughter Sr.

No arrests have been made at this time.

Anyone with any information is asked to call LMPD’s anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673) or use the online crime tip portal.

