Morehead man arrested for drug trafficking, other charges

Sunday, June 11, the Morehead Police Department performed a traffic stop on a vehicle operated...
Sunday, June 11, the Morehead Police Department performed a traffic stop on a vehicle operated by James Reynolds. He was arrested and taken to the Rowan County Detention Center.(Morehead Police Department)
By Anthony Sizemore
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 12:45 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
MOREHEAD, Ky. (WYMT) - The Morehead Police Department brought a Morehead man into custody on Sunday, June 11 after they performed a traffic stop.

During the investigation, officials discovered James Reynolds, of Morehead, was in possession of a loaded pistol and a suspected methamphetamine and fentanyl. Officials also then found another handgun and more drugs inside the vehicle.

Reynolds was taken to the Rowan County Detention Center and was booked for various traffic charges, trafficking in controlled substance and possession of handgun by convicted felon.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

