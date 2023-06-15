New Gordon Ford School of Business groundbreaking at Western Kentucky University

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Big changes are coming to the Western Kentucky University campus in Bowling Green.

On Wednesday, crews broke ground on a new building that will house the Gordon Ford School of Business, which has outgrown its current home.

In April, Kentucky lawmakers approved $74-million to build a new 113,000 square-foot building.

“This building will transform business education on our campus,” Western Kentucky University President Timothy Caboni said. “Ever more important as we grow and elevate the South-Central Kentucky region, and we know that we need more prepared business students graduating and staying in our community to help grow our economy. And this $74-million investment will do exactly that.”

The new building is expected to be completed and in use by the fall of 2025.

