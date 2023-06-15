Contact Troubleshooters
New Gordon Ford School of Business groundbreaking at Western Kentucky University

The Gordon Ford College of Business, the second named business school in Kentucky, is currently...
By Quenton Robertson
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 10:40 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Big changes are coming to the Western Kentucky University campus in Bowling Green.

On Wednesday, crews broke ground on a new building that will house the Gordon Ford School of Business, which has outgrown its current home.

In April, Kentucky lawmakers approved $74-million to build a new 113,000 square-foot building.

“This building will transform business education on our campus,” Western Kentucky University President Timothy Caboni said. “Ever more important as we grow and elevate the South-Central Kentucky region, and we know that we need more prepared business students graduating and staying in our community to help grow our economy. And this $74-million investment will do exactly that.”

The new building is expected to be completed and in use by the fall of 2025.

