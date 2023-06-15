Sullivan University partners with NASA for culinary camp

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Sullivan University is offering an out-of-this-world camp for high school students.

The College of Hospitality Studies Culinary Arts Program is giving students a taste of the NASA HUNCH Program through the one-week camp. The program teaches kids about how to prepare meals for astronauts.

The full culinary competition even sends the food prepared by one high school to the International Space Station.

A “NASA-worthy” meal is based on the nutrients an astronaut needs in space.

Culinary instructor Domonic Tardy said students focus on the nutritional values of meals, like calories, sodium and high fiber.

He adds that the challenges of this course can be life lessons.

“Even if it’s not to make it a NASA dish, they’re going to be more health conscious,” Tardy said. “They’re going to know how to attack problems, that everything is not perfect. That’s what this lab is creating and innovating. We’re sparking this kind of creativity in them that they’ll take home and talk about the ups and downs, challenges and successes.”

NASA instructors are also participating in Sullivan’s Med Camp, offering classes on bio med in space. That camp teaches students how to deliver medical care and perform medical procedures and activities in space.

