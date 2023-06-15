Contact Troubleshooters
UofL Health is official healthcare provider for Juneteenth Festival

By Quenton Robertson
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 3:57 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Celebrations are already taking place ahead of the Juneteenth holiday.

Juneteenth is celebrated on June 19th to mark the end of slavery in the places that did not free their slaves after the signing of the Emancipation Proclamation.

UofL Health is proud to be the official healthcare provider for the city’s Juneteenth Festival. The organization is committed to addressing health inequities in African Americans and other medically underserved communities.

“I think that being a part of the Juneteenth Celebration also allows us as an organization of UofL Health to contribute to the collective remembrance and celebration and education surrounding this important milestone in African American history,” UofL Health Family Medicine Physician Dr. Jamaal Richie said. “And UofL Health taking part in this, to me, demonstrates the commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion of our health system.”

This is the third year in a row that UofL Health has been the official healthcare provider for the Juneteenth Festival.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

