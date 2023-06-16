2 employees injured at GE Appliance Park

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Two employees were injured in an accident at GE Appliance Park on Thursday, according to a release.

Julie Wood with GE Appliances said the two were treated onsite by their medical team and then taken by ambulance to UofL Hospital for further evaluation.

“We are working with the employees and their families to help ensure they receive the best care possible,” Wood said. “The safety of our employees is always our top priority.”

The cause of the accident is under investigation.

