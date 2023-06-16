Contact Troubleshooters
2 employees injured at GE Appliance Park

GE Appliance Park in Louisville, Ky.
GE Appliance Park in Louisville, Ky.(WAVE 3 News)
By Quenton Robertson
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 8:14 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Two employees were injured in an accident at GE Appliance Park on Thursday, according to a release.

Julie Wood with GE Appliances said the two were treated onsite by their medical team and then taken by ambulance to UofL Hospital for further evaluation.

“We are working with the employees and their families to help ensure they receive the best care possible,” Wood said. “The safety of our employees is always our top priority.”

The cause of the accident is under investigation.

This story will be updated as new information becomes available.

