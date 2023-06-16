Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Cold case mystery in Indiana solved after 52 years

(Dan Stark)
By Quenton Robertson
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 4:37 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A cold case mystery in Jackson County, Indiana has been solved after 52 years.

The Sheriff’s Department recently reopened the investigation into a deadly cabin fire in 1971. The cabin, which was made out of railroad ties, was used as a local hangout for teens.

Stanley Robinson, Jerry Autry and Michael Sewell were camping on the night of the fire.

Police found the remains of two people believed to be Robinson and Autry. They were only identified by their class rings, which were found in the charred cabin.

Sewell was reported missing by his family and was never seen nor heard from since.

Last summer, investigators exhumed Robinson and Autry’s caskets and analyzed the remains inside.

As it turns out, there were bones from three people, not two.

The discovery provides some closure for the family of Sewell, who was just 16 when he vanished.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Filming will take place over the next six weeks.
Extras needed for movie filming in Louisville
Restaurant server charged with comping meals and keeping the cash
Jose Mencho Orozco was sentenced to 32 years in prison after pleading guilty to driving drunk...
Louisville teenager sentenced to 32 years in prison after deadly wrong-way crash on I-65
GE Appliance Park in Louisville, Ky.
2 employees injured at GE Appliance Park
The crash happened around 8 p.m. in the 12000 block of West Highway US 42.
Louisville man killed after car overturns in Oldham County crash

Latest News

The University of Kentucky has announced the expansion of alcohol sales at sporting events.
UK announces expansion of alcohol sales to football, basketball games
RiverLink announced new toll rates for three bridges connecting Louisville and Southern Indiana...
RiverLink tolls to increase 4.9% in July
The largest budget in the history of the University of Kentucky has been approved.
Board approves biggest budget in University of Kentucky’s history
People now have to pay to park behind Wick's Pizza.
Highland businesses upset about new ‘pay-to-park’ rules for parking lot