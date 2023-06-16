Cold case mystery in Indiana solved after 52 years

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A cold case mystery in Jackson County, Indiana has been solved after 52 years.

The Sheriff’s Department recently reopened the investigation into a deadly cabin fire in 1971. The cabin, which was made out of railroad ties, was used as a local hangout for teens.

Stanley Robinson, Jerry Autry and Michael Sewell were camping on the night of the fire.

Police found the remains of two people believed to be Robinson and Autry. They were only identified by their class rings, which were found in the charred cabin.

Sewell was reported missing by his family and was never seen nor heard from since.

Last summer, investigators exhumed Robinson and Autry’s caskets and analyzed the remains inside.

As it turns out, there were bones from three people, not two.

The discovery provides some closure for the family of Sewell, who was just 16 when he vanished.

