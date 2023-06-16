Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Don’t get ticked: How to stay safe during tick season

People enjoying the great outdoors should be mindful this time of year as more ticks can be...
People enjoying the great outdoors should be mindful this time of year as more ticks can be found, increasing the risk to catch tick-borne illnesses.(KWCH)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 2:58 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - People enjoying the great outdoors should be mindful this time of year as more ticks can be found, increasing the risk to catch tick-borne illnesses.

Ticks can be found outdoors anywhere with vegetation, such as in the woods, in the park or any kind of walking trail.

They can cause harm to people and pets as they may carry diseases such as rocky mountain spotted fever, Lyme disease or Ehrlichiaosis. Some of these diseases can prove deadly.

In the northeast, a rare tick-borne illness called babesiosis has been on the rise. The disease can cause flu-like symptoms and can possibly be severe, according to the CDC.

Norton Children’s Hospital Dr. Kristina Bryant said anytime someone or their pets come inside from the outdoors, they should be checked for any possible ticks.

“In Kentucky, because of the type of tick-borne illness that we see, you remove the tick, wash the area with soap and water, watch for symptoms that are concerning fever, headache, muscle aches and often rash,” Bryant said.

To remove a tick, a person should use clean, fine-tipped tweezers to grasp the tick as close to the skin’s surface as possible and pull upward with steady, even pressure.

Don’t twist or jerk the tick as it can cause parts within the tick’s mouth to break off and remain in the skin.

People should not crush a tick with their fingers.

To dispose of a live tick, it should be placed in alcohol or in a sealed bag or container, wrapped tightly in tape or flushed down the toilet.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Filming will take place over the next six weeks.
Extras needed for movie filming in Louisville
Restaurant server charged with comping meals and keeping the cash
Jose Mencho Orozco was sentenced to 32 years in prison after pleading guilty to driving drunk...
Louisville teenager sentenced to 32 years in prison after deadly wrong-way crash on I-65
The crash happened around 8 p.m. in the 12000 block of West Highway US 42.
Louisville man killed after car overturns in Oldham County crash
GE Appliance Park in Louisville, Ky.
2 employees injured at GE Appliance Park

Latest News

Statistics show that members within the LGBTQ community may be less likely to have a regular...
Health officials discuss importance of seeking care within LGBTQ community
FDA panel unanimously endorses Alzheimer’s drug
FDA panel unanimously endorses Alzheimer’s drug
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Doctors raising awareness for National Men’s Health Month