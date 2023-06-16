Federal judge blocks ban on gender-affirming care for trans Hoosier youth

FILE - Protesters stand outside of the Senate chamber at the Indiana Statehouse, Wednesday,...
FILE - Protesters stand outside of the Senate chamber at the Indiana Statehouse, Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023, in Indianapolis. Indiana Republican state Senators voted Tuesday, Feb. 28, to advance a ban on all gender-affirming care for those under 18, the latest in this year's conservative movement by states aiming to limit the rights of transgender youth. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings, File)(Darron Cummings | AP)
By Jazlynn Bebout
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 4:54 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WPTA) - A federal court issued a preliminary injunction on Friday to block the Indiana law that bans doctors from providing gender-affirming care to minors.

The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) of Indiana previously asked the Indianapolis judge for an injunction to stop the law from taking effect on July 1. The ACLU filed a lawsuit on behalf of four transgender youths and an Indiana doctor who provides relevant treatment after Governor Eric Holcomb signed the bill on April 5.

The group says the ban violates the U.S. Constitution’s equal protection guarantees, federal laws regarding essential medical services and wrongly prohibits Indiana doctors from communicating with out-of-state doctors about gender-affirming care for their patients younger than 18.

BILL BACKGROUND: Federal judge hearing arguments over Indiana’s ban on gender-affirming care for minors

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Politics

Democrats reintroduce a bill to federally protect contraception

Democrats reintroduce bill to safeguard access to contraception

Updated: Jun. 14, 2023 at 7:36 PM EDT
|
By Jamie Bittner
This month marks one year since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned the constitutional right to an abortion

Politics

Democrats reintroduce a bill to federally protect contraception

Democrats reintroduce bill to safeguard access to contraception

Updated: Jun. 14, 2023 at 7:34 PM EDT

National

Congressional Baseball Game returns

Updated: Jun. 14, 2023 at 5:28 PM EDT
|
By Quenton Robertson
The game features members of Congress from each party and allows them to solidify relationships off the floor and on the field.

Politics

They plan to utilize discharge petitions

House Democrats deploy rare tactic to force GOP to debate gun reform

Updated: Jun. 13, 2023 at 8:28 PM EDT
|
By Jamie Bittner
Discharge petitions require 218 signatures

Politics

They plan to utilize discharge petitions

House Democrats deploy rare tactic to force GOP to debate gun reform

Updated: Jun. 13, 2023 at 8:27 PM EDT

Latest News

Politics

House lawmakers discuss gas stove bills

House Republicans turn up the heat on two bills to block a nationwide gas stove ban

Updated: Jun. 6, 2023 at 1:26 PM EDT
|
By Jamie Bittner
On Tuesday, the House of Representatives started to debate two bills that would block any attempt to regulate the kitchen appliance.

Politics

House lawmakers discuss gas stove bills

House Republicans turn up the heat on two bills to block a nationwide gas stove ban

Updated: Jun. 6, 2023 at 11:08 AM EDT

Politics

Veteran’s Club Founder and CEO Jeremy Harrell

Millions of Veterans will not be getting checks unless lawmakers reach deal

Updated: May. 26, 2023 at 5:24 PM EDT
|
By Quenton Robertson
People who care for veterans won’t be getting paid either, including 450,000 employees of the VA.

Political

Congressman Morgan McGarvey (D)

Kentucky congressmen stick to party lines in debt ceiling debate

Updated: May. 19, 2023 at 4:37 PM EDT
|
By David Mattingly
Both sides agree a deal needs to be reached because the consequences could affect everyone regardless of party.

Kentucky

Race is on for candidates running for Kentucky governor

Updated: May. 19, 2023 at 4:04 PM EDT
|
By Quenton Robertson
Both incumbent governor Andy Beshear and candidate Daniel Cameron kicked off their campaigns for Kentucky Governor on Friday.

News

Kentucky congressmen stick to party lines in debt ceiling debate

Updated: May. 19, 2023 at 3:00 PM EDT
Both sides agree a deal needs to be reached because the consequences could affect everyone regardless of party.