FORECAST: Hazy skies and pleasant temperatures today

Reduced air quality as Canadian wildfire smoke thickens

Mostly sunny and seasonable Saturday

Watching Father’s Day rain and storm chances

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Wildfire smoke continues to plague the region today which will likely lead to reduced air quality for areas where the smoke is thickest. An early morning cold front and filtered sunshine will keep temperatures on the pleasant side with highs in the 80s. Tonight, as the wildfire smoke gradually thins out, clear skies will prevail. Temperatures will be cooler with lows in the 50s.

A sunshine-filled Saturday will take hold for the first half of the weekend! It will be a beautiful and warm day overall as highs temperatures warm into the low and mid 80s. Mostly clear skies continue Saturday night, which will allow slightly below average temperatures to settle into the region. Expect lows in the 50s and 60s.

