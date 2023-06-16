FORECAST: More hazy skies over WAVE Country this afternoon

WEATHER HEADLINES

Poor air quality at times

Mainly dry weekend ahead

Sneaky low pressure arrives by Monday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Hazy skies this afternoon with continued impacts from the wildfire smoke.

Northerly winds and the haze will help limit highs into the upper 70s and lower 80s for the area.

Tonight, as the wildfire smoke gradually thins out, clear skies will prevail. Temperatures will be cooler, with lows in the 50s.

A sunshine-filled Saturday will take hold for the first half of the weekend! It will be a beautiful and warm day overall as high temperatures warm into the low and mid-80s.

Mostly clear skies continue Saturday night, which will allow slightly below-average temperatures to settle into the region. Expect lows in the 50s and 60s.

We look to stay dry much of the weekend as we watch for t-storms to our west that could graze the region for the latter half of the weekend.

There is a chance much of that risk will wait until Monday.

Stay close to the forecast for additional changes.

