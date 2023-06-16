FORECAST: Smoky haze from Canadian wilfires not as intense this weekend, storms by Sunday night

WEATHER HEADLINES

Smoky haze not quite as thick this weekend

Air Quality Alert Saturday - Louisville area - Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups

Storms arrive late Sunday into Monday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Skies will be somewhat hazy overnight as some lingering wildfire smoke continues moving through overhead. Otherwise expect no real cloud cover as lows get down into the 50s and lower 60s early Saturday.

Saturday looks mostly sunny and warm with highs in the 80s. There will be some haze thanks to the Canadian wildfire smoke, but it does not look to be as thick as it has been in previous days. An Air Quality Alert will be in effect for Louisville Saturday.

Saturday night looks mostly clear and pleasant with lows in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

Sunday’s forecast for Father’s Day is looking good with a partly sunny sky and very warm highs in the upper 80s. Any storm chance looks to wait until near or after sunset Sunday evening.

Storms are likely on Monday but there is some bust potential here as the area of low pressure moving through with the storms has been trending southward, which would take storms southward with it. Severe weather potential is low with this setup, but we’ll keep tabs on it.

Otherwise with that southward trend we’re now seeing a less unsettled look to next week, which is helping to trim back our storm chances. This will allow for higher temperatures - possibly getting closer to 90 degrees by the end of next week.

