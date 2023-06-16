Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Hardin County woman wins jackpot from Kentucky Lottery game hours after it debuts

A woman wins more than $100,000 from a Kentucky Lottery instant play game hours after the game...
A woman wins more than $100,000 from a Kentucky Lottery instant play game hours after the game first releases.(Kentucky Lottery)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 2:12 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RINEYVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A woman wins more than $100,000 from a Kentucky Lottery instant play game hours after the game first releases.

The woman from Rineyville, who wishes to remain anonymous, was shocked when she found out she won the jackpot from the new “Wild Life Clusters Jackpot” game, the Kentucky Lottery said.

“It’s been a tough year… it couldn’t haven’t come at a better time,” the woman told lottery officials.

The woman said she had a family member within the ICU and had been working two jobs to get back on track.

Lottery officials said while on her break at her second job, the woman wagered $5 on the new instant play game that had launched earlier that day.

“I know it sounds crazy, but something told me that a miracle was going to happen, and it did,” the woman said. “It’s just what I needed and is a fresh start for our family.”

The woman showed up the following day at lottery headquarters and went home with a check for $96,973.95 after taxes.

The family member who had been in the ICU is now living with the woman and her family, according to the release.

Lottery officials said the woman plans to use the winnings to help them look for a new house and buy a new car for the family.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Filming will take place over the next six weeks.
Extras needed for movie filming in Louisville
Restaurant server charged with comping meals and keeping the cash
Jose Mencho Orozco was sentenced to 32 years in prison after pleading guilty to driving drunk...
Louisville teenager sentenced to 32 years in prison after deadly wrong-way crash on I-65
The crash happened around 8 p.m. in the 12000 block of West Highway US 42.
Louisville man killed after car overturns in Oldham County crash
GE Appliance Park in Louisville, Ky.
2 employees injured at GE Appliance Park

Latest News

Generic image of text that reads "FOUND SAFE" over a missing person poster.
UPDATE: Alert canceled for missing West Louisville child
Investigators are still working to determine what caused the semi to overturn.
Ramp from I-65 North to I-265 East blocked after semi overturns; expect delays
Statistics show that members within the LGBTQ community may be less likely to have a regular...
Health officials discuss importance of seeking care within LGBTQ community
RiverLink announced new toll rates for three bridges connecting Louisville and Southern Indiana...
RiverLink tolls to increase 4.9% in July