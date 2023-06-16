Hardin County woman wins jackpot from Kentucky Lottery game hours after it debuts

RINEYVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A woman wins more than $100,000 from a Kentucky Lottery instant play game hours after the game first releases.

The woman from Rineyville, who wishes to remain anonymous, was shocked when she found out she won the jackpot from the new “Wild Life Clusters Jackpot” game, the Kentucky Lottery said.

“It’s been a tough year… it couldn’t haven’t come at a better time,” the woman told lottery officials.

The woman said she had a family member within the ICU and had been working two jobs to get back on track.

Lottery officials said while on her break at her second job, the woman wagered $5 on the new instant play game that had launched earlier that day.

“I know it sounds crazy, but something told me that a miracle was going to happen, and it did,” the woman said. “It’s just what I needed and is a fresh start for our family.”

The woman showed up the following day at lottery headquarters and went home with a check for $96,973.95 after taxes.

The family member who had been in the ICU is now living with the woman and her family, according to the release.

Lottery officials said the woman plans to use the winnings to help them look for a new house and buy a new car for the family.

