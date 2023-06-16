Health officials discuss importance of seeking care within LGBTQ community

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - As Pride Month continues, officials spoke about the importance of healthcare for people within the LGBTQ community.

UofL Health’s Dr. Erica Gettis said patients, no matter their gender or sexual identity, feel comfortable when walking into a hospital or primary care center.

Statistics show that members within the LGBTQ community may be less likely to have a regular healthcare provider or seek care due to discomfort levels.

Gettis said its important officials work towards providing the best care for everyone who walks in.

“We need each person in the office to be just as much conformable with any patient that walks into this door that needs our help,” Gettis said. “Because by the time you get to me, if you’ve been offset by the first two (people), you’ve already lost trust in communication.”

UofL Health said it is also a sponsor for the Kentuckiana Pride Festival happening at Waterfront Park on Saturday.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.