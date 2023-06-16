Highland businesses upset about new ‘pay-to-park’ rules for parking lot

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A parking lot that was once full of cars, is now empty because of a new policy that requires people to pay to park.

Businesses have said people are simply going somewhere else.

Anyone who’s driven down Baxter Avenue knows how packed it can get on both sides of the street and side streets.

So any kind of parking is precious, especially for businesses.

It’s happy hour on a weeknight and the parking lot behind Wick’s Pizza is empty.

Owner Michael Wickliffe said the reason why is because of some new signs that went up just a week ago.

“My landlords here decided that they were going to start making everybody that was coming to Wick’s Pizza or using this parking lot to start paying,” Wickliffe said.

Wickliffe has been at that location for 31 years and just recently signed a new lease. He was given a few spots for his employees.

Everyone else either has to pay or try and find a spot somewhere else.

“If I park out in this parking lot anywhere else, I have to pay to park, and I’m the owner paying rent,” Wickliffe said. “I can’t park in my own parking lot. Unless I’m in one of these four spots, I have to pay myself.”

Wickliffe said his landlord started the pay-to-park change last week and it’s already affecting his sales.

“It’s a two-hour minimum, and it’s $6. I mean, people aren’t going to pay that much money to get a happy hour beer,” Wickliffe said.

For reference, the city charges $4 for the first two hours and then $3 for additional hours. Then it’s free after 6 p.m.

However, those spots fill up quickly.

In that typically busy area, people have lots of choices to eat and drink, and Wickliffe said even the smallest issue can lead to lost business.

“There’s two pizza places down the street half a block you don’t have to pay for parking,” Wickliffe said. “I mean, it’s that easy.”

Wick’s isn’t the only business seeing a negative effect.

The Kebab House opened right next to Wick’s a month ago, and the owner said they’re seeing the same thing.

“We used to go back there and we did not see a space to park or nothing,” the owner Mahmud Kadah said. “Now you go back there, and everybody comes in, sees that they have to pay, and turn around and leave and go to a different place.”

You can park for free in the parking lot for the first hour, but Wickliffe said that requires going inside and getting a code from the business.

He said there is no sign for that, so people are coming in, seeing the sign to park and turning back around.

“I’ve only had it for about a month and in the lease, it didn’t say that they’re going to have paid parking,” Kadah said. “If I knew there was going to be paid parking, I wouldn’t have signed the lease.”

Wick’s and the Kebab House aren’t the only ones who feel this way. Other owners in the area told us they were against the change.

It’s not just business owners.

“Look how difficult it is to park now,” Paul Mestolia said. “We don’t need this.”

Mestolia has been a customer of Wick’s for about 15 years. He called the change annoying.

“It very unclear from the signs of what was expected of you to park there also,” Mestolia said.

Wickcliffe said if you don’t pay, it’s a $30 fine, which happened to one of his employees.

The employee showed a message they got, which shows a picture of someone patrolling the lot and checking license plates.

“I guess it’s just greed, pretty much,” Wickliffe said. “They don’t care about the businesses, I guess. It’s just about putting money in their pocket.”

However, the reality for these businesses is that it’s the landlord’s property, and they can do what they want with it.

WAVE News talked to the landlord’s lawyer over the phone on Thursday, but we’re still waiting for them to give a statement on the record.

