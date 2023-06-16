Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

I-64 East two-week closure begins Friday night

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet said all lanes of I-64 West that were originally set to be closed through Friday will now be reopening early.
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 12:32 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Starting Friday night, drivers may need to seek alternate routes as a section of I-64 East will close for an extended period.

KYTC said I-64 East from the I-64/I-71 split through the I-264 interchange is set to close at 8 p.m. on Friday and continue through July 1 at 6 a.m.

Crews said the project includes asphalt pavement milling and resurfacing as well as replacing guardrails. KYTC said the project should “extend the life of the interstate and will improve driver comfort.”

The last I-64 rehabilitation project had been completed back in 2001.

Drivers on I-64 East will need to take a detour route onto I-71 North through to I-264 West, then reconnecting back onto I-64 East.

The following ramps will be closed for entry or exit from I-64 East:

  • Story Avenue
  • Mellwood Avenue
  • Grinstead Avenue
  • Cannons Lane

The two-week closure of I-64 West at the I-264 interchange through Mellwood Avenue, which was set to run from June 2 through June 16, opened on Monday after crews finished work early.

Additional traffic information can be found on the KYTC traffic map.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Filming will take place over the next six weeks.
Extras needed for movie filming in Louisville
Restaurant server charged with comping meals and keeping the cash
The crash happened around 8 p.m. in the 12000 block of West Highway US 42.
Louisville man killed after car overturns in Oldham County crash
Officers responded to a report of a man down in the 7400 block of Avalon Springs Drive around...
Man dead after shooting in Highview neighborhood
Shively Officer William Bors
Shively officer charged after allegedly speeding with emergency lights on despite no emergency

Latest News

US-42 in Oldham County closed due to wires, telephone pole down
3 in hospital after accident on the Watterson
I-64 West reopening closed lanes early; I-64 East closures begin Friday
TRIMARC said the crash occurred at 9:37 a.m. on I-65 North near the E. Muhammad Ali Blvd. exit.
Lanes reopened on I-65 North following crash