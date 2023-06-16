Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

JCPS provides hundreds of free physicals that will be required ahead of next school year

JCPS providing hundreds of free physicals, reminders about required shots
JCPS providing hundreds of free physicals, reminders about required shots(WAVE News)
By Julia Huffman and Olivia Russell
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 4:02 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Summer just started, but kids in Jefferson County are already getting ready for the next school year by making sure they’re healthy.

JCPS says it’s all about making sure kids have access to healthcare like physicals, immunizations, and even eye exams.

The district says roughly 19,000 students are behind on vaccines.

That’s why these clinics targeted the zip codes that experience high rates of kids who aren’t up-to-date.

In two weeks, the district put a small dent in that and performed around 550 physicals and more than 300 immunizations.

Dr. Muhammad Babar, a JCPS parent himself, saw the healthcare inequities.

That’s why he started the ‘doctors for healthy communities’ program about six years ago, bringing in dozens of volunteer doctors and nurse practitioners.

He said healthcare and learning go hand in hand.

“You can imagine that a kid who needs eyeglasses, is still underdiagnosed, it is affecting their studies,” Babar said. “Similarly, immunizations are so important that if kids aren’t having immunizations they’re catching these infections, they’re staying at home, they’re not able to participate in school so they have to catch up.”

The district hosted a total of ten of these events.

They said families will have more opportunities later in the summer when the family resource centers host back-to-school events.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Filming will take place over the next six weeks.
Extras needed for movie filming in Louisville
Restaurant server charged with comping meals and keeping the cash
Jose Mencho Orozco was sentenced to 32 years in prison after pleading guilty to driving drunk...
Louisville teenager sentenced to 32 years in prison after deadly wrong-way crash on I-65
GE Appliance Park in Louisville, Ky.
2 employees injured at GE Appliance Park
The crash happened around 8 p.m. in the 12000 block of West Highway US 42.
Louisville man killed after car overturns in Oldham County crash

Latest News

Cold case mystery in Indiana solved after 52 years
YMCA of Greater Louisville offers free ‘Safety Around Water’ Clinics
Timothy Edison
Louisville man in court after attempting to escape officers by swimming in Ohio River
Louisville’s film industry boosts the local economy