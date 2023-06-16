Contact Troubleshooters
Jeffersonville Police investigating 2 separate child deaths

(Action News 5)
By Quenton Robertson
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 6:29 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Jeffersonville Police Department had two separate, unrelated investigations involving the death of two young children on Friday, according to a release.

The first investigation took place at 6 a.m. in the 1900 block of Ramsey Way, officials said. Detectives immediately investigated and found that a 6-year-old girl had passed away overnight.

Investigators are currently working with the coroner’s office and an examination is scheduled, according to the release.

The second investigation took place around 11 a.m. at Motel 6 on Hospitality Way. Officers and detectives learned that a toddler was the victim of a hit-and-run, where she received severe injuries.

When first responders arrived, the toddler immediately received medical care and was transported to Norton Children’s Hospital, where she was pronounced dead, according to officials.

Investigators have been working with the child’s family and have identified a vehicle of interest.

If anyone has any information regarding these incidents, contact the Jeffersonville Police Department Detective Division at 812-285-6535 or Dispatch Center at 812-283-6633.

