Juneteenth Festival at Jeffersonville Arts District starts celebrations early

The two-day festival will help educate people about the importance of the holiday, celebrate...
The two-day festival will help educate people about the importance of the holiday, celebrate African American history and showcase Black-owned businesses.(WAVE)
By Quenton Robertson
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 5:18 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - On Monday, we celebrate Juneteenth, a historic day observed every year on June 19.

The holiday commemorates when soldiers gave notice to the last enslaved Black Americans in 1865 that they had been free for two years after the Emancipation Proclamation was signed by President Abraham Lincoln.

Juneteenth was first recognized as a federal holiday starting in 2021.

The celebration got started early in Southern Indiana with a Juneteenth Festival at the Jeffersonville Arts District.

The two-day festival will help educate people about the importance of the holiday, celebrate African American history and showcase Black-owned businesses.

“As a Black-owned, small minority business, it means a lot to me,” Crafts by Nicole owner Nicole Riley said. “Why? Just to be here. Just to be able to be appreciated. Just to come down and spend the day with other like-minded people.”

The festival took place on Friday from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. and will pick back up on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

