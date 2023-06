LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - If you still want to remember all the Kentucky Derby celebrations from last month, you can buy collectibles at the annual Kentucky Derby Festival Yard Sale!

It’s happening Friday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 1001 South Third Street in Old Louisville.

Click or tap here for more information on the yard sale.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.