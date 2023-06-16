PopCon hosts first convention in Louisville this weekend

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - There’s a new pop culture convention in town. PopCon is hosting its first-ever convention in Louisville.

PopCon has lots of experience putting on big conventions. They’ve been putting them on for the last 10 years in Indianapolis.

PopCon Louisville will be at the Kentucky Exposition Center from Friday through Sunday.

There will be celebrities, panels, workshops, vendors, and more including a tabletop gaming area.

Daily admission starts at $30 and full weekend passes are also available. You can register ahead of time or just walk up.

For more on PopCon Louisville events and times, click or tap here.

