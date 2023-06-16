Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Louisville man in court after attempting to escape officers by swimming in Ohio River

Timothy Edison
Timothy Edison(LMDC)
By Quenton Robertson
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 3:45 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man is in court on Friday after a police chase where he allegedly rammed several cop cars before attempting to swim across the Ohio River on Thursday.

LMPD said Timothy Edison was wanted for several felonies when they tried to stop him on Greenwood Road.

During the chase, officials said Edison hit several cars and then drove his SUV to the Greenwood boat docks where he got out, jumped into the river and tried to swim to Indiana.

LMPD said once Edison saw officers on the shore of the Indiana side of the river, he turned around. LMPD’s River Unit was able to pull him into their boat.

Edison was already facing charges of strangulation, unlawful imprisonment and wanton endangerment. After the chase, he is also charged with fleeing or evading police and criminal mischief.

His bond is set at $100,000 in cash.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Filming will take place over the next six weeks.
Extras needed for movie filming in Louisville
Restaurant server charged with comping meals and keeping the cash
Jose Mencho Orozco was sentenced to 32 years in prison after pleading guilty to driving drunk...
Louisville teenager sentenced to 32 years in prison after deadly wrong-way crash on I-65
The crash happened around 8 p.m. in the 12000 block of West Highway US 42.
Louisville man killed after car overturns in Oldham County crash
GE Appliance Park in Louisville, Ky.
2 employees injured at GE Appliance Park

Latest News

JCPS providing hundreds of free physicals, reminders about required shots
JCPS provides hundreds of free physicals that will be required ahead of next school year
Louisville’s film industry boosts the local economy
Generic image of text that reads "FOUND SAFE" over a missing person poster.
UPDATE: Alert canceled for missing West Louisville child
Investigators are still working to determine what caused the semi to overturn.
Ramp from I-65 North to I-265 East blocked after semi overturns; expect delays