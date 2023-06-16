Louisville man in court after attempting to escape officers by swimming in Ohio River

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man is in court on Friday after a police chase where he allegedly rammed several cop cars before attempting to swim across the Ohio River on Thursday.

LMPD said Timothy Edison was wanted for several felonies when they tried to stop him on Greenwood Road.

During the chase, officials said Edison hit several cars and then drove his SUV to the Greenwood boat docks where he got out, jumped into the river and tried to swim to Indiana.

LMPD said once Edison saw officers on the shore of the Indiana side of the river, he turned around. LMPD’s River Unit was able to pull him into their boat.

Edison was already facing charges of strangulation, unlawful imprisonment and wanton endangerment. After the chase, he is also charged with fleeing or evading police and criminal mischief.

His bond is set at $100,000 in cash.

