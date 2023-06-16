Louisville’s film industry boosts the local economy

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - For years, Louisville’s landscape has been attractive for many production crews.

In 2022, 58 productions applied to shoot in Jefferson County.

Kicking off this summer, two TV shows and three movies are being filmed around the city.

“We have a great variety of locations across the community,” President of 502 Film Soozie Eastman said. “We can fake big cities. We have our beautiful Victorian homes. We have warehouses and beautiful suburban areas, as well as farms. Our looks are varied. Our crews are incredibly talented, and our incentive is magically lucrative.”

A vacant lot in Smoketown is serving as a “base camp” for one of the productions that feature several vintage vehicles. Those are featured in the movie “Queen of the Ring” which is set in the 1940s and 1950s. It will follow WWE Hall of Fame wrestler Mildred Burke’s career from the 1930s through the 1950s.

With all the different production companies coming to Louisville, their shoots are good news for Louisville’s economy. Kentucky tax incentives have been a tremendous help to the film industry.

In 2021, zero dollars were coming back into Jefferson County. Then last year, the tax incentive brought in $150-million from film crews.

Eastman’s job is to bring productions, like “Queen of the Ring,” to Commonwealth and specifically Louisville. Once they’re here, 502 Film connects with local vendors and businesses to keep those dollars here.

Another big investment into the city and film industry is the Louisville Garden

“We have networks that are considering coming here and bringing shows here,” Eastman said. “We have a ton of films that are planning to come here in the fall. But having an investment like a sound stage and studio like Louisville Garden is set to be is a further boom for our community to show that we are here to stay as a film economy.”

“Directors and producers, when they come from a larger city, ask, “Are we going to get good actors or are we going to have to bring them in?” Louisville Casting Director Kathy Campbell said. “Our talent pool is amazing. We have Kentucky Shakespeare, Actors Theatre, We have derby dinner playhouse. We have several performing high schools that are amazing and have colleges within an hour’s distance that produce amazing actors.”

In 2022, 502 Film educated more than 450 people to enter the film industry. Now, more than 60% of them work locally in film and television and represent 85% of Jefferson County zip codes.

