Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Police: Man arrested after trying to burn down Lexington historical site

Santosh Sharma
Santosh Sharma(Fayette County Detention Center/WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 6:18 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A man is accused of trying to burn down a historical site in Lexington.

Police say 29-year-old Santosh Sharma was arrested Thursday morning after he tried to burn down the Mary Todd Lincoln House.

According to his arrest citation, Sharma was spotted actively pouring gasoline on the rear of the Mary Todd Lincoln House with a lighter in his pocket.

Sharma also had an additional, full-gallon jug of gasoline in a drawstring bag tied to his back, according to the citation. The citation goes on to say that when confronted by an officer, Sharma brandished a hammer.

The citation says Sharma gained entry to the rear of the Mary Todd Lincoln House by entering through a gated, enclosed fenced-in area.

Executive director of the Mary Todd Lincoln House Gwen Thompson says she was called to the house that night to meet with police.

“Even if he had gotten further along in his process, we have a security system, we have an active fire system, so I’m confident that long-lasting harm wouldn’t have come to the building,” Thompson said.

Thompson says the childhood home of former first lady Mary Todd Lincoln has been open to visitors since 1977 and she’s grateful that nothing was severely damaged in the midst of the crime. She says visitors were welcomed the following morning.

“Our historic sites are treasures nationally and in Lexington. We’re all very proud to serve our community and also the visitors who come to Lexington to see what Lexington is all about,” said Thompson.

Sharma is charged with menacing, criminal trespassing and attempted arson.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cory Baxter, 18 (left), and Tyler McRae, 18 (right)
2 18-year-olds arrested at Louisville Extreme Skate Park
Big Four Bridge
Man shot after fight breaks out at Big Four Bridge
Bosque Redondo, trained by Alexis Claire, died days after an Allowance race on May 13.
KHRC releases 5th necropsy report for horse that died at Churchill Downs
Woman dead after crash in Jeffersontown
Coroner identifies child who died in hit-and-run

Latest News

The downtown Louisville skyline as seen from the Paristown neighborhood SkyTrack camera.
FORECAST: Pockets of heavy rain this afternoon
Man arrested after victim dies in hospital from shooting
Man arrested, charged with murder after victim dies in hospital from shooting
27-year-old Keysha Mosby
ISP: Woman arrested after nearly hitting Perry Co. deputy
LMPD's impound lot sits near the waterfront on Frankfort Avenue. (Source: WAVE 3 News)
LMPD: Car seized after reckless driving
LMPD impounds car involved in reckless driving