Police say suspect in drug trafficking investigation was selling to juveniles

By Charles Gazaway
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 12:12 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
ST. MATTHEWS, Ky. (WAVE) – A man is facing charges that he was regularly suppling drugs to teenage boys.

Seth A. Clippinger, 22, of Louisville, was arrested June 14 on two counts of unlawful transaction with a minor under 16 years old involving controlled substances, trafficking in marijuana, assault of a police officer, resisting arrest, and traffic violations.

St. Matthews police say between March 10 and May 27, Clippinger was one of several adults who provided MDMA, molly, mushrooms, and marijuana to at least two juvenile boys.

MDMA is commonly known as the tablet form of ecstasy while Molly is the crystal form.

Clippinger was arrested after detectives saw in driving a car and committing several traffic violations. Arrest reports say the car was finally stopped but when Clippinger was told he was under arrest he refused to put his hands behind his back and tried to grab a Glock 19X handgun from his waistband.

After a struggle, Clippinger was handcuffed. The reports say three officers were injured.

Detectives said there was a strong odor of marijuana coming from Lexus Clippinger was driving at the time of his arrest.

After the vehicle was towed and a search warrant was executed, police found 1.6 pounds of marijuana packaged for sale, along with four assault style rifles and thousands of rounds of ammo.

A not guilty plea was entered for Clippinger during his arraignment on June 15.  His bond was set at $50,000 cash on all charges. If he posts bond, Clippinger will be placed into the Home Incarceration Program.

