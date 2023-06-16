Contact Troubleshooters
Police: Woman injured in Shawnee neighborhood shooting

Around 4:15 p.m., officers were called to the 600 block of South 42nd Street on reports of a...
Around 4:15 p.m., officers were called to the 600 block of South 42nd Street on reports of a shooting.(File image - Pixabay)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 4:58 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - One woman has been hospitalized after a shooting in the Shawnee neighborhood on Friday afternoon.

Around 4:15 p.m., officers were called to the 600 block of South 42nd Street on reports of a shooting, according to Louisville Metro Police spokesman Dwight Mitchell.

When officers arrived, they found an adult woman who had been shot in the leg. She was taken to University Hospital where she is expected to survive.

Police said the shooting appears to be domestic in nature, but no arrests have been made.

LMPD’s Non-Fatal Shooting Squad is handling the ongoing investigation.

Anyone with any information is asked to call LMPD’s anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673) or use the online crime tip portal.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

