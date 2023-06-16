Contact Troubleshooters
PopCon hosting first convention in Louisville this weekend

PopCon Louisville will be at the Kentucky Exposition Center Friday through Sunday.
By Josh Ninke
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 7:39 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - There’s a new pop culture convention in town. PopCon is hosting its first-ever convention in Louisville.

PopCon has lots of experience putting on big conventions. They’ve been putting them on for the last 10 years in Indianapolis.

PopCon Louisville will be at the Kentucky Exposition Center from Friday through Sunday.

There will be celebrities, panels, workshops, vendors, and more including a tabletop gaming area.

Daily admission starts at $30 and full weekend passes are also available. You can register ahead of time or just walk up.

For more on PopCon Louisville events and times, click or tap here.

PopCon Louisville will be at the Kentucky Exposition Center Friday through Sunday.

