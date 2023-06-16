Ramp from I-65 North to I-265 East blocked after semi overturns; expect delays

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The ramp from I-65 North to I-265 East is blocked after a semi-tractor overturned Friday afternoon.

Louisville Metro spokesman Aaron Ellis said called came in reporting a crash around 1 p.m.

Officers arrived and found an overturned semi on its side, blocking the lanes.

Ellis said the driver of the semi was able to get out on his own. Louisville Fire was called after a report of a diesel spill.

Investigators are still working to determine what caused the semi to overturn.

Drivers can expect some delays during the afternoon rush while crews clean and upright the truck.

