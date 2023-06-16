Contact Troubleshooters
RiverLink tolls to increase 4.9% in July

RiverLink announced new toll rates for three bridges connecting Louisville and Southern Indiana...
RiverLink announced new toll rates for three bridges connecting Louisville and Southern Indiana set to take effect on July 1.(WAVE)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 12:33 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - RiverLink announced new toll rates for three bridges connecting Louisville and Southern Indiana set to take effect on July 1.

The new rates will range from $2.52 to $15.09 depending on the size of the vehicle and if the vehicle has a prepaid account with RiverLink, according to a release.

The bridges affected include the I-65 Abraham Lincoln Bridge, the I-65 Kennedy Bridge and SR 265/KY 841 Lewis and Clark Bridge.

This year’s increase in tolls is 4.9%, based off the rate of inflation from the Consumer Price Index.

RiverLink said the toll revenue is used to meet financial obligation for the Ohio River Bridges Project and to pay for operations and maintenance for the bridges.

A description of the new toll rates can be seen below:

RiverLink Tolls July 1, 2023 - June 30, 2024
RiverLink Tolls July 1, 2023 - June 30, 2024(RiverLink)

