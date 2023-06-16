Contact Troubleshooters
UK announces expansion of alcohol sales to football, basketball games

The University of Kentucky has announced the expansion of alcohol sales at sporting events.
The University of Kentucky has announced the expansion of alcohol sales at sporting events.(Source: Mark Stoops/Twitter)
By Hallie DeVore
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 2:22 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT/WYMT) - The University of Kentucky has announced the expansion of alcohol sales at sporting events.

UK athletic director Mitch Barnhart announced on Friday that beer sales will be allowed at all athletic events this coming season.

Barnhart says more details will be announced at a later date.

Kentucky has already tested beer sales at baseball home games at Kentucky Proud Park this spring, with no alcohol-related issues reported.

With Kentucky making this decision, only Georgia and Auburn remain as the last schools in the SEC to not permit beer sales at football games.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

