YMCA of Greater Louisville offers free ‘Safety Around Water’ Clinics

By Quenton Robertson
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 4:10 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The YMCA of Greater Louisville is offering free Safety Around Water Clinics to address swim equity this summer.

One of the clinics was held on Friday, June 16 at the Academy at Shawnee.

The clinics teach parents, children and adults about water safety and allow them to take steps to improve their skills in and around the water.

Officials with YMCA said they want to establish a conversation around swim equity and work to prevent drowning incidents in all communities.

The next clinic will be held on Saturday, July 8 at Central High School from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Advance registration is required, according to the release. To register, click or tap here.

For additional water safety tips, click or tap here.

