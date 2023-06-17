2 dead after motorcycle accident on Preston Highway

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Two people are dead after a motorcycle accident on Preston Highway Friday night, according to the Louisville Metro Police Department.

Officers responded to a call of a crash involving a motorcycle on Preston Highway at East Indian Trail around 10:45 p.m., LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell said.

Mitchell said the preliminary investigation showed, and according to a witness, that a motorcycle with two people on it was traveling north on Preston Highway at a high rate of speed, ran a red light and hit an SUV that was turning left onto East Indian Trail.

The man and woman who were on the motorcycle were fatally injured, and officials said both were pronounced dead on the scene.

Mitchell said both people were wearing helmets and that no other injuries were reported.

LMPD’s Traffic Unit is handling the investigation.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.