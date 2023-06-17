Contact Troubleshooters
2 killed in motorcycle crash on Preston Highway identified

(Pixabay)
By Quenton Robertson
Published: Jun. 17, 2023 at 11:15 AM EDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Jefferson County coroner released the identity of the two people killed in a motorcycle crash on Preston Highway Friday night.

Louisville Metro spokesman Dwight Mitchell said calls came in around 10:45 p.m. reporting a crash involving a motorcycle On Preston Highway at East Indian Trail.

Witnesses told police a motorcycle with two people on it was traveling north on Preston Highway at a high rate of speed, ran a red light and hit an SUV that was turning left onto East Indian Trail.

Mitchell said the man and woman on the motorcycle died at the scene.

They were identified by the coroner as 22-year-old Brandon Todd Self and 24-year-old Makayla Logsdon.

Mitchell said both people were wearing helmets and that no other injuries were reported.

LMPD’s Traffic Unit is handling the investigation.

