Coroner identifies child who died in hit-and-run

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office has identified the child who died from a hit-and-run in Jeffersonville on Friday.

Deputy Coroner Scott Russ identified her as one-year-old Eleanor Campbell.

Officers and detectives with Jeffersonville Police conducted an investigation around 11 a.m. at Motel 6 on Hospitality Way. During the investigation, they learned that the toddler was the victim of a hit-and-run, where she received severe injuries.

First responders immediately received medical care and Campbell was transported to Norton Children’s Hospital, where she was pronounced dead, according to officials.

If anyone has any information regarding the incident, contact the Jeffersonville Police Department Detective Division at 812-285-6535 or Dispatch Center at 812-283-6633.

