FORECAST: Hazy and hot today, wet forecast for Monday

WEATHER HEADLINES

Air Quality Alert for southern Indiana and the metro today

Hot temperatures this afternoon with highs well into the 80s

Scattered showers and storms arrive late tonight, with rain likely Monday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Father’s Day forecast will be a hot and hazy one.

An Air Quality Alert is in place once again for all of our Indiana counties along with Jefferson, Oldham and Bullitt Counties.

Temperatures will be hot, with highs in the upper 80s as clouds increase. Scattered shower and thunderstorm chances will increase tonight, especially after the sun goes down.

The showers will move in from our southwest before becoming more widespread by early Monday morning. Lows will fall into the mid to upper 60s.

Rain and storm chances continue to increase for Monday with most areas cashing in on at least a shower or two.

The highest amounts will be west of I-65. Below-average temperatures will be due to the rain-cooled air with highs in the upper 70s & low 80s.

By Monday night. Most shower and storm activity will gradually wind down.

Only a few lingering pockets of downpours will be lingering by early Tuesday.

