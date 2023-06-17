Contact Troubleshooters
Lane closure on Sherman Minton Bridge results in closed exit on I-64

By Quenton Robertson
Published: Jun. 17, 2023 at 6:24 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A westbound lane of I-64 on the top deck of the Sherman Minton Bridge will be closed until further notice, according to the Sherman Minton Renewal team.

Officials said a part of the bridge deck needs repairs before traffic can cross the top deck. The closure will remain in effect until the repair is made.

Due to the closure, there will be no access from I-64 westbound to the New Albany exit (123).

Updates will be provided as they become available. Officials said delays are expected and motorists are encouraged to use different routes where possible.

