Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Mother arrested in death of 1-year-old daughter after bringing child’s body to hospital

Authorities in Mississippi say Quantella Vonsha Towns, 22, has been arrested after her...
Authorities in Mississippi say Quantella Vonsha Towns, 22, has been arrested after her 1-year-old daughter died.(Hernando Police Department)
By Lydian Kennin and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jun. 17, 2023 at 1:46 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HERNANDO, Miss. (WMC/Gray News) - A Mississippi woman has been arrested and charged in the death of her own daughter.

WMC reports that 22-year-old Quantella Vonsha Towns brought her 1-year-old child to the hospital on Wednesday, but the girl was already dead.

Investigators responded to the hospital and met with Towns.

According to authorities, they found several inconsistencies in the woman’s story about what happened to her child.

A warrant for Towns arrest was issued for child deprivation of necessities with substantial harm, police said.

On Thursday, the 22-year-old mother was arrested at her home by the Panola County Sheriff’s Department.

She is currently being held at the DeSoto County Jail on a $100,000 bond.

Copyright 2023 WMC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jose Mencho Orozco was sentenced to 32 years in prison after pleading guilty to driving drunk...
Louisville teenager sentenced to 32 years in prison after deadly wrong-way crash on I-65
GE Appliance Park in Louisville, Ky.
2 employees injured at GE Appliance Park
People now have to pay to park behind Wick's Pizza.
Highland businesses upset about new ‘pay-to-park’ rules for parking lot
Bosque Redondo, trained by Alexis Claire, died days after an Allowance race on May 13.
KHRC releases 5th necropsy report for horse that died at Churchill Downs
Seth A. Clippinger, 22, of Louisville, is accused of being one of several adults who sold drugs...
Police say suspect in drug trafficking investigation was selling to juveniles

Latest News

FILE - The 2024 Hyundai Ioniq 5 sits on display at the Chicago Auto Show, Thursday, Feb. 9,...
Highway safety agency reports power problems in 2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5 SUVs
A preliminary investigation showed that the bus crashed with a Lexus and a Nissan before coming...
15 injured as Baltimore bus crashes into 2 cars, building
Woman in hospital after shooting on Phillips Lane
Smoke from the wildfire in Western Canada causing hazy skies over Louisville.
FORECAST: Hazy, hot and dry this weekend