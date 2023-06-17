Contact Troubleshooters
Rumble strips installed in Cox Park to deter burnouts, street racing

New rumble strips to prevent burnouts and street racing at Cox Park draws mixed emotions from residents.
By Brandon Spencer
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 8:11 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Tire markings left behind from street racing have taken over the interstates, roads and parks in Louisville.

In hopes of curbing this trend, rumble strips were placed in the parking lots of Cox Park.

The new rumble strips have drawn mixed reactions from people that frequent Cox Park, as some people said they understand the reason for the change, but the method is something they wished the city pumped their brakes on.

For anyone going too fast through Cox Park, the noise of the new rumble strips is your warning to slow down.

LMPD said they asked Metro Council and Metro Parks to install the strips to prevent speed racing and reckless driving.

District 16’s Scott Reed agreed and worked with Metro Parks to decelerate the behavior.

“The amount of times I’ve come through here to drop something off for a coworker and almost gotten hit by one of them is at least once a week,” Arnold’s Canvas & Upholstery’s Michael Werner said.

Werner said he has first-hand experience of how disruptive some of the reckless drivers can be and understands the decision.

However, as someone who comes to this park daily for work, he feels these strips have proven to be a big hassle for boaters.

“As you guys can see, it’s a major inconvenience because we just don’t want to tear these customers’ tires up,” Werner said. “Because even in just the last few years with Covid, everything has gotten crazy more expensive and if anybody knows about boats, they are crazy expensive as it is. Now it’s one more thing we have to worry about.”

The same reason Brian Montgomery said he refuses to bring his boat to Cox Park anymore.

“Like, this was a prime spot to put my boat in, and I just won’t anymore because it’s too hard on the upkeep,” Montgomery said. “And I mean honestly, those guys that they are trying to deter will just go someplace else.”

While most feel it should prevent a big gathering of cars, those who frequent the park said they feel they’re also being punished.

“I get it, but there were other options than just destroying the entire parking lot,” Montgomery said. “Because even the boat ramp has rumble strips on it, the boat ramp! It just seemed like a step too far for me.”

WAVE News reached out to both Councilman Scott Reed and Metro Parks Friday and have plans to talk with them about the park’s new makeover soon.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

